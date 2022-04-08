Angola: Serbia to Provide Scholarships for Angolans

Luanda — Serbia will grant Angola 19 scholarships, in different areas of Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees, within the scope of its "World in Serbia" program.

The guarantee was given this Wednesday by the Serbian ambassador to Angola, Milos Perisic, at the end of a meeting with the president of the National Youth Council (CNJ), Isaías Calunga.

The diplomat made it known that the "World in Serbia" program makes 300 scholarships available annually to different countries, in particular on the African continent, with plans to increase the offer in 2023.

He stated that applications for scholarships are scheduled for next June.

Milos Perisic stressed that the meeting with Isaías Calunga aimed to strengthen relations and strategies with the CNJ, with a view to training youth.

The president of the CNJ was also received by the Russian ambassador to Angola, Vladimir Tararov, who defended the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of staff training.

CNJ leader reaffirmed his commitment to creating partnerships for the education and training of youth, so that they can contribute to the country's development.

"We want each province to have, annually, 20 scholarships for youth. That's why we are working and creating partnerships", he stressed.