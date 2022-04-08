Zimbabwe: Dembare Raid Students Again

HARARE giants Dynamos seem to have developed a soft spot for Herentals goalkeepers after they raided the modest Premiership football side again for the services of former Zimbabwe youth international Prince Tafiremutsa.

DeMbare, who recently roped in Frank Kuchineyi from the Students as their second choice goalkeeper, announced yesterday that they had filled the remaining slots in their squad with the signing of 24-year-old Tafiremutsa.

The former Herentals goalkeeping duo is expected to give competition to first choice goalminder Taimon Mvula. Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya also said King Nadolo's paperwork had been finalised and was excited with the return of Ralph Kawondera from injury ahead of tomorrow's clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab.

"Our preparations have been very smooth. We are happy to have Ralph Kawondera back in training. We are happy that King Nadolo's papers are now in order.

"We are also happy that our other goalkeeper (Tafiremutsa) is now with us. So we have filled all our slots and that has really given us a wide selection base," said Ndiraya.

With the latest arrival of Tafiremutsa, DeMbare have now plugged in all the gaps in their goalkeeping department, that only had one man at the start of the season.

Former Hwange man Taimon Mvula has kept the goal well after featuring in all 10 league games played to date. But Kuchineyi and Tafiremutsa are expected to provide sound back up because of the experience they bring.

Dynamos are expected to play outside Harare for the first time in over a month tomorrow when they take the trip to Mhondoro-Ngezi.

They have played their last five games at the National Sports Stadium and won them all. However, Ndiraya is a bit apprehensive ahead of the clash against Ngezi at Baobab.

"We've been training very hard," he told reporters yesterday.

"But, of course, we had to tilt our training sessions a little bit because of the traditional Match Day for Ngezi Platinum Stars, which is on a Saturday. So that really disturbed us a little bit in terms of planning.

"But I'm glad that we have adjusted quite well and the team looks very sharp, the fight for the places is very exciting, everyone wants to be part of the team that will play Ngezi.

"This is going to be a big test for us after spending the whole month in Harare. The last time we played away from home was our 2-0 win against Bulawayo Chiefs. We haven't been really consistent on the road in the three games that we've played away.

"We lost in Triangle, drew against FC Platinum in Zvishavane and won in Bulawayo. So I hope that win in Bulawayo will boost our confidence going into this game."

Ndiraya has always held that Baobab is his second home as he coached the ambitious side between 2016 and 2018.

The team is now under the tutelage of former Zimbabwe captain Mwaruwari, who kicked off his tenure with a 1-1 draw away to Bulawayo Chiefs last week.

The draw helped them maintain their place in a tight top five. The Ngezi Platinum appointment is the first senior club football coaching job for Mwaruwari.

It still remains to be seen whether he will be able to pull the club up after the team had experienced a mixed bag of results since the departure of former coach Rodwell Dhlakama.

Ngezi Platinum Stars currently have 16 points from 10 games. Dynamos on the other hand moved to 22 points following last Sunday's win over Black Rhinos. They are just one point away from leaders Chicken Inn, who travel to Ascot tomorrow for a clash with basement side Whawha.

The weekend fixtures programme is set to get underway this afternoon when Harare City host unpredictable Tenax at the National Sports Stadium.

Fixtures

Today

Harare City Vs Tenax (NSS)

Tomorrow

Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), Herentals v Triangle (NSS), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Whawha v Chicken Inn (Ascot)

Sunday

CAPS United v Yadah (NSS), Highlanders v Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva)