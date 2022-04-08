Angola: Covid-19 - Over 23,000 People Vaccinated in 24 Hours in Angola

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, this Wednesday, the vaccination of 23,622 citizens against covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, the highlights goes to the capital Luanda with 5,827 citizens, Huíla comes after with 3,596, Uíge 1,913, Namibe with 1,471 and Cuanza Sul with 1,322.

The sum up number points to 17,950,778 vaccinated, of which 11,852,132 with the first dose, 6,166,088 with the two doses and 339,602 with the extra-booster dose.

The number of population to be reached is 20,754,946 Angolans to be vaccinated.