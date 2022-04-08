Malawi: WHO Provides Malawi With 1.9m Oral Cholera Vaccine and Other Supplies

8 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

World Health Organization (WHO) has provided the Malawi Governemnt with 1, 947, 695 doses of oral cholera vaccine to the Malawi Government.

The vaccine will be administered to eight districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Blantyre, Machinga, Balaka and Mangochi.

Malawi's Ministry of Health has also received some critical tools in the fight against the disease like diagnostic aids, laboratory supplies, essential medicines and supplies.

WHO Acting Representative, Dr Janet Kayita, made the announcement on Thursday in Lilongwe during the commemoration of World Health Day. The commemoration was held under the theme: Our Planet, Our Health.

In her acceptance remarks, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda commended WHO for a timely donation.

"The supplies will help us implement cholera control activities mainly in the districts which are at high risk," said Chiponda.

On her part, Kayita said it was important to ensure that health system continue to deliver essential public health functions including provision of services, mitigating the risk of outbreaks and strengthening diseases surveillance systems.

"This includes prepositioning of cholera kits and supplies, application for doses of oral cholera vaccine for most at risk districts and populations, she said.

Kayita however expressed her commitment for a continued support to the responses of the disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X