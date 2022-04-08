Malawi: WHO Provides Malawi With 1.9m Oral Cholera Vaccine and Other Supplies

World Health Organization (WHO) has provided the Malawi Governemnt with 1, 947, 695 doses of oral cholera vaccine to the Malawi Government.

The vaccine will be administered to eight districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Blantyre, Machinga, Balaka and Mangochi.

Malawi's Ministry of Health has also received some critical tools in the fight against the disease like diagnostic aids, laboratory supplies, essential medicines and supplies.

WHO Acting Representative, Dr Janet Kayita, made the announcement on Thursday in Lilongwe during the commemoration of World Health Day. The commemoration was held under the theme: Our Planet, Our Health.

In her acceptance remarks, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda commended WHO for a timely donation.

"The supplies will help us implement cholera control activities mainly in the districts which are at high risk," said Chiponda.

On her part, Kayita said it was important to ensure that health system continue to deliver essential public health functions including provision of services, mitigating the risk of outbreaks and strengthening diseases surveillance systems.

"This includes prepositioning of cholera kits and supplies, application for doses of oral cholera vaccine for most at risk districts and populations, she said.

Kayita however expressed her commitment for a continued support to the responses of the disease.