Angola: Minister Wants Community Involvement in Preserving Environment

Luanda — The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta appealed Thursday to the communities to get involved in the resolution and identification of the main problems that affect the environment and negatively impact the health of the population.

Silva Lutucuta, who was speaking during the allusive act to the World Health Day, which is marked today, Thursday, under the motto "Our community, our health", highlighted the importance of the participation of the communities in the policies that aim at the population's welfare and the increase of health assistance.

"It is fundamental, at a time when the world is going through a particular moment such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the participation and contribution of all in identifying problems that harm the wellbeing of the population," she stressed.

The Cabinet minister praised the commitment and dedication provided by the health agents, who work daily for the health and well-being of the population, as well as those who develop projects of ecological sustainability.

In his turn, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Filipe Zau, stressed that the concept of human development should correspond to the reinforcement of people's potential, through the acquisition of training, information and culture, as well as the access to health, housing and food.

"No African country that, in order to try to survive the economic situation, does not implement structural assembly programmes for the wellbeing of the community," he stressed.

The WHO estimates that over 13 million annual deaths worldwide are due to preventable environmental causes, including the climate crisis.

According to the human development report entitled "Deepening democracy in a fragmented world", average life expectancy in developing countries has increased by an average of 20 years since 1960.

The infant mortality rate has halved since 1960 and the number of people living in extreme poverty has fallen to 78 million.

This year, World Health Day is being celebrated globally under the theme "Our planet, our health", to serve as a timely reminder of the issues between the planet and health.