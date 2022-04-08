Nigeria: Amaechi to Nigerians - You Should Be Grateful to Buhari

8 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday said Nigerians should be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the "massive" railway projects across the country.

He said this on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the launch of the state Mass Bus Transit System.

Amaechi said Buhari, in spite of criticism of the huge borrowing, had been constructing railway lines since his administration came on board in 2015.

The minister also hinted that the construction of the Lagos -Calabar rail line that would pass through Lekki Deep Seaport down to Epe Township would be completed and commissioned by September.

