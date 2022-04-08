Nigeria: Senate - Adamu Prepares to Vacate Seat, Kyari Stays Put

8 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has commenced preparation to vacate his seat in the Senate, Daily Trust reports.

Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) emerged as APC chairman during the ruling party's March 26 convention, while another ranking lawmaker, Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North), also emerged as the party's deputy national chairman (North).

The two lawmakers have neither vacated their seats in the Senate nor transmitted their resignation letters to the top echelon of the parliament despite their emergence as key members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

However, it was observed that Adamu, since his election as APC chairman, has not been attending plenary. Our reporter, who was in his office yesterday, observed that the lawmaker had started moving his personal belongings out of the office.

The office was near empty except for a few items like furniture and some office equipment. There were also a few staff members there.

"Since the election, Distinguished (Adamu) has not been coming to the office," one of the staff said.

Unlike Adamu, Senator Kyari was seen in his office yesterday. Asked when he would be moving to the APC secretariat, he said, "I was there yesterday. I will soon move there."

