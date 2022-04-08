Nigeria: Banditry Threatens 33,000 Hectares of Farmland in Kaduna

Farmers in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have expressed fear that over 33,000 hectares of farmland may not be cultivated this farming season due to incessant attacks by bandits.

Daily Trust gathered that residents of at least 20 villages had fled and abandoned their farmlands to the mercy of the invading bandits.

Malam Dayyabu Barebari, who is a large-scale farmer, said his village, Barebari, has now become a ghost town as all residents fled the area due to the high level of insecurity.

According to him, the largest farming activities take place in the areas of Giwa West invaded by the bandits.

The farmer further explained that more than 20 villages had fled their abodes for safety, stating that these people largely depend on farming to feed their families and the nation at large.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to urgently come to their aid to avoid food scarcity in the next harvest year.

Also speaking, Malam Muktar Kago from Galadima ward said farming was not possible for them this year as bandits had taken over all their farmlands.

He said more than 100 large-scale farmers are currently seeking refuge in various designated camps provided by the LGA.

He wondered how they could go back to their villages and commence farming activities.

He said unless the government stationed troops in the affected areas, this year's wet season farming would not hold in Giwa West areas of the LGA.

Meanwhile, a total of 126 refugees who fled their homes due to persistent bandits' attacks in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State need quick medical attention.

The Camp Director, Alhaji Idris Saleh Giwa, disclosed this to Daily Trust correspondent when he visited the camp.

He said most of the patients were females and children.