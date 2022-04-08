South Africa: President Ramaphosa Commends Isuzu's Contribution to Economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the new locally manufactured Isuzu D-Max bakkie is a welcome contribution to government's efforts to significantly expand local production, as it works to rebuild the country's economy and create jobs.

President Ramaphosa made the remarks at the launch of Isuzu D-Max bakkie held in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

The launch signifies the realisation of an investment commitment by Japan's Isuzu Motors Limited, which forms part of the investment drive set in motion by the President in 2018.

The plant will secure over 1 000 jobs and indirectly employ 24 000 people, contributing to community upliftment.

President Ramaphosa said the Isuzu bakkie is an iconic vehicle in South Africa and its brand has long been associated with quality and reliability.

"The fact that this bakkie is being manufactured in South Africa is more than a matter of pride. It is a welcome contribution to our efforts to significantly expand local production as we work to rebuild our economy and create jobs.

"The automotive industry is one of our economy's most important sectors. It is a significant source of employment and small business development in the Eastern Cape, particularly in Gqeberha," the President said.

The President also commended Isuzu Motors for supporting the localisation objectives contained in the Automotive Production Development Programme. It is anticipated that a local content value of approximately R2.8 billion will be generated through the lifecycle of this programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Isuzu's manufacturing plant here in Gqeberha, while best known for producing world-class vehicles, also creates jobs and opportunities for many South Africans, and enables local businesses across the value chain to realise their potential.

"This investment, together with the approximately R332 billion in investment pledges made at the 4th South Africa Investment Conference held last month, will do much to support South Africa's economic recovery," President Ramaphosa said.

He said of the pledges received at the Investment Conference, seven were from the automotive sector, "signalling that the industry has renewed confidence in our country's growth prospects".

"For our part, we will continue to drive the critical structural reforms that are necessary to improve the business and investment climate in South Africa. We will continue to support companies like Isuzu that are investing in the country's manufacturing capabilities. We will continue to be with you, for the long run," the President said.