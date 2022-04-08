South Africa: High Court Candidate Tells JSC He Didn't Know His PhD Was From an Unaccredited Institution

analysis

On Thursday, Vusumuzi Ngobe kaNkosi told the Judicial Service Commission that he didn't know that the institution he got his PhD from wasn't accredited.

Vusumuzi Ngobe kaNkosi's prospects of being appointed to the Limpopo High Court were shattered on Thursday evening when he was grilled on the credibility of the institution at which he obtained a PhD.

Ngobe kaNkosi was being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for one of the two vacancies at the Limpopo Division of the High Court.

Ngobe kaNkosi told the JSC that he had completed his doctoral studies last year at the Atlantic International University.

Commissioner Vusumuzi Xaba asked Ngobe kaNkosi whether he was aware that the Atlantic International University was not accredited by the United States Secretary of Education.

Ngobe kaNkosi said that as far as he knew the institution was an accredited institution in the US.

Commissioners pressed Ngobe kaNkosi on this issue, with commissioner Gratitude Magwanishe stating that a simple Google search, "which took me less than two minutes", informed him that the institution wasn't recognised by the US education authorities.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, said that...