Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Fuel Transporters Association Call Off Plan to Boycott After Consensus With Ministry

Addis Abeba: The Ministry of Transport and Logistics said after "an extensive discussion" with the Ethiopian Bulk Fuel Transport Owners Association a "consensus was reached" for the association to continue transport services as before.

On 31 March the general assembly of the Association agreed to go on strike unless the government revised the low profit margin after study presented by the Association showed that a single trip between Addis Abeba and Djibouti costs 75,000 br, which is 25,000 br lower than the actual cost determined by the government.

According to The Reporter NP, in a new statement issued on 07 April 7, the association called off the ultimatum and said that progressive discussion was held with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics "to address the terms and conditions through time." "Fuel trucks will continue their normal activities, believing government will give us solutions based on the agreements," the NP qouted the Association AS saying.