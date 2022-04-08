Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Fuel Transporters Association Call Off Plan to Boycott After Consensus With Ministry

8 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba: The Ministry of Transport and Logistics said after "an extensive discussion" with the Ethiopian Bulk Fuel Transport Owners Association a "consensus was reached" for the association to continue transport services as before.

On 31 March the general assembly of the Association agreed to go on strike unless the government revised the low profit margin after study presented by the Association showed that a single trip between Addis Abeba and Djibouti costs 75,000 br, which is 25,000 br lower than the actual cost determined by the government.

According to The Reporter NP, in a new statement issued on 07 April 7, the association called off the ultimatum and said that progressive discussion was held with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics "to address the terms and conditions through time." "Fuel trucks will continue their normal activities, believing government will give us solutions based on the agreements," the NP qouted the Association AS saying.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X