South Africa: Vigilantism and Xenophobia Thrive When the Justice System and Policing Fail the People

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now.

It is the unenviable task of government to nurture respect for the rule of law in all inhabitants of the land. This is best done by creating a standard of law enforcement under which people do not feel the need to resort to self-help and vigilantism.

Press reports concerning the re-emergence of vigilantism in the form of xenophobic attacks by supporters of Operation Dudula on some foreigners resident in South Africa, allegedly undocumented, allegedly taking away jobs from locals, suggest that it is time to consider some of the causes of this virulent form of vigilantism.

It is worthwhile to reflect upon the conditions in society which give rise to the levels of frustration, and indeed anger, which permit vigilantism to flourish to the extent that provocateurs spur ordinary folk to take the law into their own hands by attacking foreigners from other parts of Africa who have migrated in search of work and a better life than that available in their countries of origin.

When the Constitutional Court decided that capital punishment is unconstitutional in South Africa's then-new progressive democracy, it spelt out what needs to be done about violent...