Angola: Parliament Opens Discussion of Administrative Litigation Procedure

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) on Wednesday started a special discussion on the draft law amending the Code of Administrative Litigation Procedure, taking into account the new requirements placed on the country's Public Administration.

Scheduled to end on Friday, today's discussion was largely limited to the structural matters and general aspects that make up said code.

According to the member of the Justice Reform Commission, Carlos Feijó, the process of systematization of the Code led to the general principles being left after the organs of jurisdiction (courts).

The document states that the change has to do with the significant responsibilities of economic development, combating poverty and corruption that the country faces.

It explains that there is a "need to modernize their performance and balance it with the necessary protection of citizens' Rights".

The revision of the rules on administrative litigation was designed to comply with the Constitution, in particular with article 29, on the right to effective judicial protection and even with the fundamental principles enshrined in article 198 of the Constitution.

During today, the MPs unanimously approved the first III Chapters of the Code, with 28 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions.

This legal diploma is divided into 10 titles, three (3) sessions 13 chapters and 188 articles.