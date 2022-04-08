Angola: Protocol to Strengthen Security of Strategic Minerals

Luanda — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the Special Security Corps for Strategic Minerals (CESME) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening mechanisms against illegal mining and ore trafficking.

According to a press release from the Criminal Investigation Service accessed by ANGOP on Thursday, the protocol was signed in Luanda by the general directors of SIC, chief commissioner António Paulo Bendje, and of CESME, Luciano Tânio da Silva.

At the time the director general of SIC underlined the relevance of the cooperation between the two bodies, which he said he hoped would reach a level of excellence, for the fight against trafficking and the squandering of national wealth.

On his turn, the director of CESME said that the act aimed at formalizing and updating procedures that date back a long time between both bodies.

"We want to guarantee that we are together and that the purpose between our tasks is the same," stressed Luciano Tânio da Silva, noting that, above all, is the public interest.

As a sign of the reinforcement of the cooperation between both institutions, during the act, the CESME director proceeded the delivery of two all terrain vehicles, to support the SIC operative activity in the fight against crimes.