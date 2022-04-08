Angola: Catoca Diamond Price Drops 14 Percent On Market

6 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The diamond price of the Catoca Mining Society (SMC) registered a drop of around 14% in the last two sale sessions, carried out this year.

The prices of diamond from Catoca are associated with the behavior defined by the international companies De Beers (South Africa) and Alrosa (Russia) in their commercialization.

At this moment, Alrosa is a shareholder in the Catoca mine, responsible for extracting 75% of Angola´s diamond.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the "Mining Business" forum, the director general of Mining society, Benedito Manuel, informed that, at the moment, in terms of price, there has been a drop in the last three weeks.

"We are monitoring the market to see what will happen in the next sales that these players will make", said Benedito Manuel, without advancing the established prices.

