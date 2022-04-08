Nigeria: NFF - Pinnick Rules Out Third Term Bid

8 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick has ruled out vying for a third term when his current tenure expires.

While there has been pressure from Nigerian football stakeholders on him to resign immediately from his exalted office following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup among other concerns, some other section had rumoured that he wanted to contest for a third term.

Pinnick, however, on Friday, debunked the report saying his time in the glass house has taken a toll on his relationship with his family.

"I'm eligible to run according based on the status. Do I want to run ?, It's a no no, my family is very key to me , they said it's taking a toll on me and the family. They believed that I've done my best and it's time to move on . It's a regrettable decision, but it's the best ", Pinnick told Arise TV

The Delta State born football administrator has been in charge of football in the country since 2014.

