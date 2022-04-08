South Africa: Police On the Deployment of Specialized Units and Resources to Restore Law and Order in Diepsloot

press release

Police remain on high alert and will continue to monitor the situation closely this evening up until law and order has been restored in Diepsloot.

The management of the South African Police Service have since mobilised extra resources in the form of vehicles and boots on the ground, bolstering efforts to stabilise the situation in Diepsloot, Johannesburg following protests that erupted in the area on Wednesday, 06 April 2022.

A search is also underway for an unconfirmed number of suspects who allegedly used the protest as a cover-up for criminality and killed 44-year old Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot during the early hours of Thursday morning, 07 April 2022.

Police were patrolling the area on Wednesday evening when they came across the incident where the suspects attacked the deceased and set him alight. It is reported that prior to the incident the group had been moving from house to house claiming to be searching for criminals and demanding either passports or money. The deceased is said to have ran out of his house and the group gave chase, caught up with Nyathiand killed him. The suspects evaded arrest after fleeing the scene.

A multi-disciplinary task team of detectives led by the Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo is investigating the murder of Sithole. Anyone who may have information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects, is urged to report by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

At this point, police can also confirm that according to Diepsloot SAPS record of reported cases, only five (05) murders were reported between Wednesday, 30 March and Sunday, 03 April 2022). These murders emanated from separate unrelated incidents and investigations are still underway to arrest the suspects. This is contrary to seven (07) murders that have been reported in the media.

With only seven days in office as the new National Commissioner of the SAPS, General

Fannie Masemola has reiterated his commitment to ensure the rejuvenation of functional Community Policing Forums, and strengthening relations between communities and the local police.

In response to the Diepsloot community's complaints about crime in the area and the ensuing protest, General Masemola, together with Police Minister, General Bheki Cele have visited the area daily this past 48 hours, engaging with community leaders and community structures towards finding a lasting solution that will heighten the community's sense of feeling safe and secure. General Masemola has also ensured the swift provision of additional resources as police explore further measures of ensuring sustainable policing solutions to Diepsloot as well as to other communities across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Members of the public are cautioned against inciting violence and against taking the law into their hands. The SAPS will not tolerate any form of lawlessness.

The SAPS in Gauteng together with other law enforcement agencies will in the meantime continue with the high density, integrated O Kae Molao operations to prevent and combat crime in the area.

The National Commissioner calls upon communities in and around Diepsloot to work together with members of the South African Police Service in ensuring the speedy arrest of criminal elements and the reduction of crime in general.