Nigeria: Gov Emmanuel Accepts PDP Form From Brekete, Joins Presidential Race

Akwa lbom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

The Brekete family, a popular reality show which focuses on human rights issues in Nigeria, presented to Mr Emmanuel on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form which they bought for the governor.

The leader of the Brekete delegation, Innocent Orji, presented the form to Mr Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo, according to a statement from the governor's spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh.

The Brekete family said they bought the form for the governor to stop godfatherism in Nigeria's politics.

"By buying this nomination (form) for the presidential candidates, nobody would now claim ownership of any particular person as a presidential candidate," Mr Orji had said shortly after the purchase of the form at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja, nine days ago.

Mr Emmanuel had made a surprise appearance in the Brekete Show in Abuja in January.

The Brekete family, some weeks ago, visited Akwa Ibom and praised Governor Emmanuel for the infrastructural development in the oil-rich state.

Mr Orji told Governor Emmanuel on Thursday that Brekete decided to buy the form for him after their visit to the state.

"We all agreed that if you can do these in a state, if given that opportunity, you will do even better at the national level," Mr Orji said.

Gov Emmanuel's reaction

Mr Emmanuel accepted the form.

"Honestly, when I heard this plan to buy me a presidential nomination form was going on, I asked myself, how can they raise up to N40 million to buy me a form?"

"But today it has become a reality. There are over 200 million Nigerians, but you choose to accord me this honour and privilege, and I don't take this for granted. I really want to appreciate this family. I register my appreciation to all Nigerians for this confidence," the governor said at the brief ceremony.

Mr Emmanuel said Nigeria needs a selfless leader with experience.

Governor Emmanuel has now joined his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, a fellow PDP member, in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others in the race are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Meanwhile, the PDP is finding it difficult to decide on where to zone its presidential ticket, between the north and south.