Ghana: Grohe Opens North-West Africa Office

GROHE, the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has opened its North-West Africa Office in Casablanca in Morocco to better serve those markets.

The opening of the North-West Africa, according to Grohe was to bring the services of the company to the doorstep of partners and consumers in those markets.

"This milestone marks GROHE's official entry into the African continent and will allow the company to create positive and sustainable change in the region through existing and upcoming programmes and initiatives," Grohe said in a statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The inauguration was led by Jonas Brennwald, Leader LIXIL EMENA, Co-Chief Executive Officer GROHE AG, RenuMisra, Leader MENA, LIXIL EMENA, and Antoine Kaissar, Leader North and West Africa, LIXIL EMENA.

The Leader MENA, LIXIL EMENA, RenuMistra said Grohewould be using its new office in Morocco as a home base to serve different markets in the region including Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and many other across North and West Africa.

"Our aim is to establish GROHE as the preferred brand in the region: the recipe will not be the same for all countries as our customers' needs and preferences differ from one market to another. We will have to adopt an entrepreneurial and experimental mindset for our strategy to work," he said.

Mistra said "We will be establishing our positioning based on GROHE's core values which include outstanding and innovative technology, German perfectionism translated into quality, a coherent design language with a clear DNA and an unparalleled attention to sustainable solutions from production, to packaging and to the product's performance."

The Leader of North-West Africa, LIXIL EMENA, Antione Kaissar, highlighted the significance of establishing an office in the North and West Africa region as it was full of potential to create positive and sustainable change.

"This is a big day for us as we celebrate our new beginning in an important region of the world. We hope to play a role in its development and flourish through our knowledge and expertise in technology, quality, design, and sustainability," Kaissar said.

Kaissar said GROHE's upcoming plans in the region included introducing new products ranges catering to different markets and the customer's needs, deploying different brand awareness activations, and developing programs around sustainability.