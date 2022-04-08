Ghana: Azamati Targets 200 Million Nat'l Record

Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati, has already begun the year in blistering fashion, setting a new national record in the mens 100m.

The 24-year old run an impressive 9.90 seconds in the Texas Relays last month to set a new national record, breaking his own previous mark of 9.97 seconds.

The West Texas A&M student, currently sits top of the world rankings in terms of performances this year.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Azamati who also competes in the 200m says he has his eyes on that latest record.

The record in question, 20.08 seconds, set by his 4×100 relay teammate, Joseph Paul Amoah, has stood since 2019.

"I'm going to run the 200m and I feel good about it. I feel I can ran really well and qualify for the World Championships.

"This time I want to do the 100m and the 200m.

"So if I'm able to break the record, that'll be good, but for now I'm looking at running the qualification time for the World Championships.

The World Athletics Championships runs from July 15 to July 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, National long jump record holder, Deborah Acquah, has sensationally revealed that she will quit athletics after the World Championships if she does not get the required support to continue.

Acquah, who currently competes as a student for Texas A&M, in a Citi Sports exclusive, explained that the high cost of training could end her career:

"This is my last year in the NCAA, after that I will be off scholarship, and I have been telling people I might quit because as it stands I cannot afford to be an athlete so I need support."

She went on to explain that the demands of being a full time athlete made other forms of work impossible:

"I do not mind where the support comes from but if I do not get anything I will stop, because I cannot work and also be a full time athlete. It is very difficult"