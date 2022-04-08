Ghana: SEEDAfrique, LSG, Winsnetgh Hold Maiden IDSDP Day in Ghana

SEEDAfrique, Liquid Sports Ghana (LSG) and Women in Sports Network Ghana (WINSNETGH) have held a historic event to mark the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace (IDSDP) 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium.

The celebration highlighted the power of sports as an agent for social change and community development, promote human rights and promote sustainable development.

The day was observed on the theme, 'Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport.'

Founder of Women in Sports Network Ghana, Miss Philippina Frimpong highlighted the importance of the day and its historic importance to Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games next year.

Ms. Frimpong explained the objectives of her organisation in helping girls and women achieve their aims in life, using sports as a tool for development.

In a message read on her behalf by the Head of the Culture Sector, Carl Ampah UNESCO Ghana, the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay observed that sports carry an ethic of living together and in peace which is particularly needed at all times.

"Sport, as COVID-19 has reminded us, is also central to the psychological well-being of individuals. The decrease in physical activity is, therefore, a major issue for both physical and mental health," Azoulay noted.

A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Dr Ernest Acheampong demonstrated hos sports can be used as a tool to advance human rights and sustainable development.

The United Nations (UN) has designated April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) to recognize the positive role sport and physical activity play in communities and people's lives across the globe.

Former Black Stars players Godfried Aduobe and Rev. Awuley Quaye Jnr. joined the celebration, urging the young boys and girls to continue to work hard to achieve their aims in life.

Other guests included three-time Paralympian and founder of the Go Get Them Wheelchair Racing club Raphael Botyso Nkegbe and renowned boxing coach and Olympian Ofori Asare.

The event drew children from the Osu Salem Boys JHS, St Barnabas Anglican Basic School Presby 2 Day School who were refreshed by Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell milk and other dietary foods.