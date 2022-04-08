Ghana: La Dade-Kotopon MP Encourages Girls to Emulate Role Models

The Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, has advised female students to emulate the example of role models to enable them to become better future career leaders.

Ms Sowah, was speaking to female students at Labone Senior High School in Accra recently, as part of activities to mark the International Women's Day (IWD)celebrations.

She cited women such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, Kamala Devi Harris, United States Vice President, Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo, former Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Justice GeorginaTheodoraWood, a former Chief Justice, who made it into distinguished positions in life.

The MP advised young girls to use their knowledge gained at home and school to aim higher, saying if they work hard on their dreams they can achieve it.

Ms Sowah cautioned them against the habit of given in to young boys or men for favours to enable them reach their aim, because such favours do not last a lifetime.

Mrs Cynthia Obuo-Nti, Headmistress of the school, said the celebration was mainly about the impact each girl or woman could bring to their community to change the societal bias that women and girl's place is in the kitchen.

She said girls in the school were encouraged to perform high in academics, form clubs, peer teaching, and acquire entrepreneurial skills during vacation to stay active always.

Mrs Obuo-Nti advised the students to stay away from activities that would disturb their studies and leave them in total regret of not being able to fulfil their dreams but rather make them dependent on their parents.

Two resource persons, Pastor Mrs Clementine Odei, from Korle Bu and Nana Dedei Konney from Lekzokuku Municipal Assembly tasked the girls to first get to know themselves as individuals with likes and dislikes and work at the aspect of their life which needs improvement.

They tasked the students and women to earn their achievements and goals genuinely without given in to men or through negative circumstances

While advising the girls, both speakers encouraged women to be submissive and combine their societal roles as students, mothers, sisters, aunties and workers to enble them achieve their dreams.