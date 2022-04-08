Ghana: UCC School of Business Holds Maiden CEOs Programme, Sign Internship Agreement

The University Of Cape Coast School of Business has organised its maiden Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) programme to engage with the corporate world.

Attended by Heads of Department of the University and lecturers, the programmehad more than a thousand students in attendance.

As part of the programme, the University of Cape Coast, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Weave Ghana Limited, producers of Darling Hair products to accept 100 students on internship during the long vacation.

The CEO of Weave Ghana Limited, MrRoniChako, who was the guest speaker, stressed the need to build the technical skills of students.

He emphasisedthat avenues must be created for students to go on internships to build their leadership skills.

"Without the right attitude and confidence, even the most brilliant student cannot succeed," MrChako said.

The Dean of the School of Business, Professor John Gatsi, said the programmes being run by the School of Business reflected the requirements of key skills required in the curriculum in the Business School.

He said the leadership of the school were conscious of the need for the 21st century skills development for students to close the skills gap.

"We have made internship at the school compulsory at levels 200 and 300 because we want them to have enough experience with industry before they leave so that the technical skills we are building for them will be augmented with some of the critical skills they need at the industry level and be ready to take up global responsibilities," Prof. Gatsi said.

He said the CEOs engagement was meant to help both faculty and students to adapt to needs of industry.

The Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Mrs) Rosemond Boohene, in a speech read on her behalf, by the Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies, Prof. Francis Eric Amanquandoh, asked the students to take advantage of the internship opportunities.

"To become an industry leader calls for sacrifices, humility and good attitude," she said.

Prof.Boohene expressed his gratitude to Weave Ghana for the opportunity, saying, she was particularly happy about the positive feedback from management of the company about three young graduates working with the company.