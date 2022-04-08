Nigeria: NCS, FOU Makes N767 Million Seizures, Arrests 23 Suspected Smugglers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja has announced that it seized smuggled items with a total duty paid value of N767,633,458.50 in the month of March 2022 with 23 persons arrested at various points in connection with smuggling activities.

Acting Controller of the unit, DC Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu who disclosed this during a press briefing where he displayed the seizures and suspects said the command collected N89,347,365.25 as revenue within the period.

While frowning at smugglers' recalcitrant behaviour to always engage in illegalities, the Controller said operatives of the unit will always be unrelenting in our 24 hour patrols to intercept any means of conveyance of smuggled items, seized them and arrests suspects involved in the act

He added that the fight against smuggling will always be reinvigorated to sustain the tempo of economic protection and prevention of dangerous goods from entering the country through any entry point in the South West.

He condemned the gruesome killing of Inspector of Customs, Onwegbuzie by suspected smugglers in Ogun State while discharging his official duties and said the long arms of the law will catch up with such murderers who dumped the murdered officer's body in a pit

The unit has also declared an onslaught against illegal bunkering activities, which is evident in the seizure of petroleum products by a designated team against it.

Smugglers, according to him, will always face stiff confrontation as the unit will never be deterred by the attacks and recent killing of one officer in the line of duty.

Ejibunu said, "The fight against smuggling is becoming more and more intense and fierce due to increased level of crime. Smugglers are more determined than ever before to confront officers on patrol even unprovoked.

"This new wave of daring attitude of smugglers has claimed the lives of many officers; the latest being the hacking to death with machete of Inspector of Customs, Onwegbuzie A., along Senator Road, Ilaro axis of Ogun State after making a seizure on Wednesday 2nd March, 2022.

"The officer was not only gruesomely murdered but his body was dumped in a deep pit. Interestingly, newspapers were not awash with the report of the incident. Were it the other way round, there would have been noise everywhere."