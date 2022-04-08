Nigeria: Avoid Unauthorised Journey NYSC DG Tells Corps Members

Sokoto — The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC ) Maj General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members to desist from unnecessary and unauthorized journey .

The DG stated this yesterday at the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch A stream 2 corps members.

Represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC in Sokoto State Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba , Shuaibu said to minimize the risk of road traffic accident , they are expected to always cut short their trips from 6pm.

He added that in the event when night meet them in the course of their journey, they should ask for any close by military barrack and other official place designated as safe to pass the night.

"I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised journey and night trips" he stated .

He also warned that social vices such as drug abuse , trafficking , cybercrime and advance fee fraud will not be condoned saying anyone caught would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC Bye-laws .

He enjoined them to be law abiding at all times, stressing they should be good ambassadors of the scheme and their families.

He further urged them to use the social media for positive purposes instead of promoting rumors, fake news , hatred as well as ethnic jingoism.

Shuaibu disclosed that their welfare and security are guaranteed, saying the scheme has a sustained liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with a view of ensuring their safety and also making the essential provisions that would enable them have a fulfilling service year.

He implored them to be diligent in the performance of their duties and also urged them to integrate into their host communities through learning of their languages and cultures.

He used the opportunity to thank national assembly for the progress made in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the trust fund for the corps members.

He urged them to take skill acquisition learnt at the orientation camp and after the camp to make them self-reliance after the service year saying white collar jobs are not easy to go by now.