South Africa: Salga National Executive Committee (NEC) Gathers to Advance Local Government's Strategic Agenda

press release

SALGA National Executive Committee (NEC) gathers to advance local government's strategic agenda

Following the successful convening of nine provincial conferences and a national conference held between 13 January and 4 March 2022 to elect new leadership, it is now time for the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) to have a thorough discussion on how it can give impetus to the implementation of its policy priorities, programmes and project plans for a new five-year period.

To this end, the highest decision-making body of SALGA, the National Executive Committee (NEC), will gather for a four-day Lekgotla from 10 to 13 April 2022 in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

The NEC Lekgotla is the first meeting of the newly elected leadership of SALGA following its 6th National Conference in March 2022, which saw, among others, the election of a new NEC and the adoption of a new five-year strategic plan (2022-2027) to give the organisation a solid vision, mission, and key objectives and goals to achieve over the period.

The gathering will also be attended by Cabinet Ministers, who will contribute their own experiences and knowledge on how the three branches of government can best work together to tackle shared challenges. Amongst others, ministers who will attend include Hon. Gwede Mantashe, Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy; Hon. Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport as well as Hon Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance.

Delegates to the NEC Lekgotla will consider the following agenda items:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Consider the external environment and how emerging issues will impact the organisation's strategic orientation;

Reflect on the past performance of the organisation within the context of resolutions and mandates of the 2022 conferences, members' assemblies and other governance structures, in order to identify successes, challenges and opportunities for the future;

Define a Programme of Action for the future against the backdrop of a strategic framework set by the National Conference;

Reflect on the amended SALGA Constitution and the related transitional arrangements to be introduced; and

Determine whether institutional and governance refinements are required to enhance the strategy's execution.

Over the four days, Ministerial Engagements on a broad set of local and national government issues including how the three spheres of government can enable economic, social, cultural, and environmental solutions to the country's most pressing problems will be held.

A summary and outcomes report on the NEC Lekgotla will be made public on the SALGA website: www.salga.org.za