Nigeria: Groups - Tinubu Best Consensus Candidate for APC

Abuja — The Joint Civil Society Groups in Nigeria and APC Support Groups say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the best consensus candidate for APC to field for the 2023 presidential election.

This was made known in a five-point communique signed by Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee, Mohammed Abubakar, the secretary and eight others in Abuja on Thursday. The communique, issued at the end of a two-day conference, centred on the strategic role of consensus-building and the presidential aspiration of Tinubu and the APC holds for Nigeria.

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one candidate that presents an intimidating credential that can guarantee electoral success for the APC in the presidential elections," it stressed. "All stakeholders should rally support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his bid in the overall interest of the party. "The communique stressed that there was an emphasis on the presidential aspiration of Tinubu following his efforts at reaching out to numerous stakeholders nationwide on his presidential ambition.

It further pointed out that emphasis was made on Tinubu's track record, stressing his exceptional commitment to ensuring sustainable growth and development in numerous ways.It also noted that Tinubu was a bridge-builder, desirous of one Nigeria."The issues surrounding consensus building for political parties towards selecting candidates for elective positions have generated comments in the polity," the statement added.

"A consensus-building approach allows groups to reach an overwhelming agreement among relevant stakeholders and maximise possible gains for everyone. The APC deployed this model during its national convention.

"The groups added that they "deemed it a success and an indication that if this model is adopted for its presidential primaries, there is the likelihood for the best candidate to emerge and thereby increasing the chances of political success."