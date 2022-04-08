Nigeria: Lawmakers Urge Govt to Phase Out Non-Energy Efficient Bulbs, House Appliances

Abuja — The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Power and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to immediately establish a sustainable policy aimed at phasing out non-energy efficient appliances or equipment for domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

The resolution of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion on the need to encourage the importation and use of low energy consuming appliances, sponsored by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye at the plenary, Thursday.

Moving the motion, Agunsoye noted that energy-efficient appliances help prevent greenhouse emissions and protect the environment as most households use appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, sound systems, computers, ovens, bulbs, air conditioners, and washing machines.

He also noted that countries across the world are using energy-efficient appliances, which is critical to economic development as well as environmental sustainability.

He expressed concerns that households in Nigeria still use incandescent bulbs with high voltage, which are very expensive and generate too much heat.

He opined that the continued importation of non-energy efficient products will impact negatively on the economic stability of the country.

The lawmaker said, "Aware that in some households the incandescent bulbs have been replaced with light-emitting diodes (LED) bulbs, which are up to ninety percent more efficient than incandescent bulbs. Observes that the crisis in the country's power sector will persist if a decisive approach is not employed at controlling domestic, commercial and industrial usage through adopting more efficient means to reduce energy consumption.

