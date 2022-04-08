Nigeria: Court Orders Airtel to Pay Former Employee N166 Million Over Wrongful Dismissal

Abuja — Justice J. D. Peters of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has ordered Airtel Networks Limited to pay its former employee, Mr. Abdul-Hakeem A. Olasewere, N165,986,419.98 for wrongfully sacking him.The money comprises N100 million as exemplary damages, N60 million as general damages and N1 million as the cost of the action.

The judge also ordered Olasewere to pay Airtel N4,986,419.98 as the outstanding balance due on a vehicle loan.

"All the sums of money due and payable under this Judgment shall be paid with interest at the rate of 20 per cent per annum from the date of this Judgment until final liquidation," Justice Peters held.The judge made the orders in suit number NICN/LA/90/2014 filed by Olasewere through his counsel Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), while Oladapo Adeosun (SAN) represented the defendant.The claimant averred that the defendant employed him on February 1, 2008, and, based on his performance, rose to the rank of VP of Operations and Support.

But when he was two steps away from becoming the CEO, according to Airtel's management organisational chart, the defendant claimed that the firm's CEO, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, began removing Nigerian local talents who may in future be considered for CEO.The claimant added that he was subsequently moved to another position before his contract was unfairly terminated on December 24, 2013, without notice.

He argued, through Pinheiro, that the termination was wrongful and in breach of his contract of employment and Airtel's Disciplinary Policy and Procedure.Pinheiro argued further that "the termination was accentuated by malice, pre-meditated and a deliberate attempt and machination to oust any possible likely successor to the office of the CEO in the event of the impending expiration of his contract of employment.

"Upholding Pinheiro's argument, the judge said: "I declare that the termination of the employment of the claimant by the defendant is wrongful and without any justifiable basis. I award the sum of N100 million only as exemplary damages against the defendant and in favour of the claimant."He added, "I award to the claimant his two years' salary in the sum of N60 million as general damages for the wrongful termination of his employment without justifiable basis. I award and order the defendant to pay the claimant the sum of N1 million as the cost of this action.

"The court also ruled that the claimant/defendant to the counterclaim pay to the counter-claimant N4,986,419.98 being the outstanding balance due to the counter-claimant on a vehicle purchase loan."All the sums of money due and payable under this judgment both to the claimant and the counter claimant shall be paid with interest at the rate of 20 per cent per annum from the date of this Judgment until final liquidation," the judge ruled. "This judgment shall be complied with immediately."