Nigeria: Okwara Envisages Better Future for African Football Talents

Chief Executive Officer, Nao Sports Management Limited, Nnaemeka Okwara, a UK-based trained football scout and fitness coach, has declared his desire to see African football talents maximize their potential and get to the top of their careers.

"My vision is for African football talents to get to the top of their careers and maximize their potential. I use someone like George Weah as an inspiration and as a yardstick for African talent. The likes of Samuel Eto'o, Sunday Oliseh, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, amongst others who have also done well for themselves. I just want African talents to get to the top of the top; that's why our company provides them with the best football programme where these players can be developed into elite football talents. My vision is to make them become the most elitist footballers in Europe and give them the best of programmes to actually take them to the zenith".

On why his sports management outfit is trusted, the Heriot-Watt University graduate said: "Our team is the most trusted because we have connections with top-quality football clubs. We have teams in the Italian and Bundesliga leagues which are some of the best places to play in Europe. We will also take them to the best football academies in the world and give them the platform to showcase what they are and what they can become".

Okwara, a professional football agent, grassroots licensed football coach, and also a qualified scout also referred to as talent identification all licensed by the English Football Association is also a qualified fitness coach accredited by CIMSPA which is the most recognised fitness accreditation body in the UK for fitness coaches, nutrition advice and also personal training.

"I render professional nutritional coaching to professional athletes in order for them to achieve the maximum goal. All combined, these accreditation and licenses make Nao Sports, a sports consultancy agency that provides our clientele with the best services ranging from scouting, coaching, and fitness and visa processes. We also do contract negotiations when players get pro contracts in Europe", he added.

Speaking about his passion for African football, Okwara said, "My passion for African football comes through a natural love for the game as far as I can remember. With my experience gathered as a result of being grafted into the football sector in England, I decided to invest my time and effort into African football because that's where the next big opportunity", adding that part his company does is to scout through demography using Lagos state as a case study to scout the best talents in Africa.

Shedding light on what his experience has been like as a football scout, the Italy-born Nigerian noted, "My experience as a football agent has been amazing. It involves a lot of research on how African (Nigerian) players are moved to Europe without being scouted by the scouts of elite European teams. It also involves scouting an array of players for trials and hoping they get pro contracts. Traveling commitments and visitation to various football academies to see the standard of football being played in that academy also poses a challenge.

He also stated that just being talented is not enough when it comes to getting to the top as a football talent.

"When it comes to getting signed they need to understand that talent is never enough. Just being talented alone won't get you signed. You have to combine some other traits with it. They have to have an obsession to be the best that's a mindset you need first. They also need to train and work hard because the joy of a coach is to see a player train hard and listen. They also need to be humble. Pride goes before a fall".

Speaking further, he also outlined the major differences between European and African football.

Hear him: "The structure and organisation make a massive difference because the European management system is based on a long-term goal to help the country's football stay stable for years. A structure and a curriculum are put in place for years for a common goal. For example, the German national team came up with a plan after Euro 2004 with the Joachim lowe programme which was for 15 years. Part of the players recruited was known from a very young age. They got recruited based on the style of play that met the coach's prerequisite

"But in Africa, we want quick results so managers get a quick sack and the majority of the foreign. Coaches hired to work do not understand the demography of African football. Also, African players who have played top-flight football should always be given the national team job and should have a long-term plan to help African football reach its peak".