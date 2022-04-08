Ghana: Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Honoured With State Grand Medal

Stephanie S. Sullivan, outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana (middle) receiving the award from President Akufo-Addo (right)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honoured the outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, with a State Award of Grand Medal, Honourary Division.

This is the 4th time that a foreign diplomat, and a second American, had been honoured with a State Medal, Honoury Division under the country's fourth Republican dispensation.

President Akufo-Addo, who on Thursday commended Mrs Sullivan for the numerous service to Ghana during her duty tour in the country from 2018-to 2022, said she had devoted her career to serving the interest of Africa, and Ghana especially.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, has completed a three-and-a-half-year of duty tour of Ghana and had gone to bid President Akufo-Addo farewell

Her passion for human rights, according to the President, especially for women and children was exceptionally appreciative.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana would forever be grateful to her, especially for the role she played in facilitating the process for Ghana to receive Covid-19 vaccines from the USA, as well as other efforts that strengthen the relations between Ghana and the USA.

The President said he was hopeful that Mrs Sullivan's departure from Ghana would not be the end of her friendship with the country.

Mrs Sullivan, who is expected to leave Ghana on Friday, expressed deep appreciation for the honour done her and gave the assurance that the good friendship she had had over years during her stay in Ghana would continue.

Under her administration, she initiated several bilateral agreements which had gone a long way to deepening the relations between the US and Ghana.

Some partnership arrangements between the USA and Ghana included the $64.7 million Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) funded by the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) commissioned in October 2021, the Ghana Power Compact of $25 million to strategically advance energy efficiency programs, as well as the recent announcement on 17th March 2022 of a new co-investment scheme by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) totalling $4.2 million to support five companies operating in the country.