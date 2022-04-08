Gambia: TRRC Recommends Jammeh's Interrogation for Prosecution

The Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) has suggested among its recommendations to the government that former President Yaya Jammeh be interrogated and prosecuted for the murder, manslaughter and for the victimisation of road users, which includes permanent incapacitation/injuries.

"The Commission finds that Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh knew fully well that soldiers in his convoy were committing violent crimes and violations against road users who came into contact with his convoy and there were fatal casualties as a result. Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh was also aware that the biscuit charities he used to throw led to stampede and scramble for the biscuits, sometimes resulting in deaths," TRRC reports states.

"Besides, he was not only aware that the convoy often travelled at breakneck speed but also was responsible for controlling the speed limit of the convoy, thereby causing accidents in which many people lost their lives."

"Through its investigations, the Commission notes that convoy incidents were under reported, due to the fear of the victims and their families facing persecuted by the government of Yahya Jammeh. It is worthy to note that most of the incidents listed on paragraph 16 of the findings were obtained from witness testimonies submitted to the Commission."

The report adds: "The commission finds that the evidence presented overwhelmingly shows that though this pattern of road brutality started with the convoy of the then Vice -Chairman of the AFPRC Sanna B. Sabally during the transition period, over the years, the organization and structure

of the presidential convoy were tightly controlled and micro-managed by Ex-President Yahya Jammeh."

"Members of Yahya Jammeh's convoy violated peoples' rights at will. They acted with complete impunity. They beat, shot or killed motorists, pedestrians and sometimes mere bystanders by reason of their high-speed reckless driving."

The some of the victims chronicled by the TRRC are: Alpha Bah, Mamud Fana, NBR (killed); Kadijatou Bah , Nemakunku (killed); and four (4) others seriously - Fatoumatta Tunkara, Mbansi Sillah, Sandeng Sillah and Natou Waggeh; Mustapha Badjie, Tabokoto (killed); Abodulie Barry, Brikama(serious permanent injury); Musa Bass, Brufut (killed); Bakary Camara, Serrekunda (shot); Isatou M. Ceesay, Busumbala (serious permanent injury), and five (5) killed at Lamin NTC Junction, WCR.

Also among the victims are "Lamin Chorr, Lamin (beaten); Kebba Dampha, Kaur (killed); Modou Jallow, Talinding (serious permanent injury); Lamin Jarju, Kaur (killed); Omar Kanyi, Abuko ( Beaten to death ); Dawda Ngum, Denton Bridge (killed); Kandeh and Modou Nyassi, Sintet (killed); Kisira Krubally, near Methodist Academy School, (shot in the arm);Fatou Sanneh, (serious permanent injury)

Others include Dembo Sibi, Numuyel, URR (killed); Rohey Sonko; Dawda Jatta ( child) and 2 other children (killed); Lamin Susso; Kanubeh Basse (killed); Adama Saidy; Nyima Camara; Nachitu Mendy; Protected witness Banjul (KC48);

and another student, Lamin (all serious permanent injuries )Daughter of Protected Witness (KB27) ( killed); Unknown truck driver, Barra ( killed)

"Yahya Jammeh is responsible for the injuries and/or deaths of the persons listed above jointly and severally with his subordinates including Capt. Armando Jatta, Sulayman Jatta and Dawda Sanneh. Shortly after the takeover and in the very early days of the junta's reign."

"Vice Chairman Sanna B. Sabally started travelling in a heavily armed convoy that beat and assaulted motorists and road users. Any motorist that was deemed to obstruct his convoy was mercilessly dealt with. Sanna B. Sabally introduced the culture of the intimidation and mistreatment of road users by the Junta. He and his subordinates JCB Mendy, Baboucarr Njie (Ponkal) among others are responsible for the beating and/or injury to: A. Abdoulie Tekanyi; B. John Njie; C. Fafa Ceesay; D. Alo Bah."

"JCB Mendy lied to The Commission that he was neither present nor aware of the incidents involving Sanna B. Sabally's convoy. The Commission finds that he is merely evading responsibility by providing false information about his knowledge of these incidents."

"The Commission also recommends that Parliament enacts legislation and/or regulations limiting the privileges of convoys, including the President's convoy. This could be included in the Motor Traffic Act or Highway Code."