Gambia: New NAMs to Take Oaths On April 14

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly has informed that His Excellency, the President of the Republic, pursuant to section 97 (1) of the 1997 Constitution issued a Proclamation that the First Session of the National Assembly (Swearing-in Ceremony and Inauguration of the Sixth Legislature) after the Parliamentary Elections of 09 April, 2022 be convened on Thursday 14th April, 2022 at 10:00am at the National Assembly Chambers.

Accordingly, Her Excellency, the Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, Government Officials, Political Party Leaders and the general public are invited to grace this solemn occasion, marking the Inauguration of the Sixth Legislature after the Parliamentary elections.

Furthermore, all Elected and Nominated Members of the Sixth Legislature are kindly requested to report to the National Assembly on Wednesday 13th April, 2022 at 10:00am for a briefing prior to the Inauguration scheduled for Thursday 14th April, 2022.

Daily Sitting commences at 10:00am prompt. The public is reminded to comply with the general safety measures on Covid-19, standard dress code (traditional/lounge suit) required and also to observe the silence rule during proceedings of the Session.