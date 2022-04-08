Gambia: TGSB Sensitises Health Personnel On Importance of Calibration in Health Sector

The National Metrology Laboratory (NML) of The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB) on Thursday organised a sensitisation seminar for health personnel within the Greater Banjul Area on the importance of calibration in the health sector as part of its duty, which entails promoting standards across the country.

The occasion, themed 'the significance of medical equipment calibration' was held at Metzy Hotel in Senegambia and was graced by nurses, doctors, public health officials and other stakeholders of the Gambia's health sector. It also aimed at enhancing performance in the Gambian health area.

In the technology of measurement and metrology, calibration is a process of comparing the measurement of values delivered by a device under test with those of a calibration standard of known accuracy.

The TGSB was established by an Act of Parliament in 2010 as the national standards body of The Gambia to standardise methods and products produced or consumed in the country and for connected matters. In addition, other functions of the Bureau include the implementation of National Quality Policy and improve the quality of citizens by raising awareness, information-sharing and training.

Making the opening statement, the director general of TGSB, Papa Secka, emphasised the unending benefits of calibration, especially in the health sector, and therefore, encouraged attendees to share the knowledge gained from the training.

Participants were introduced to the general overview of The Gambia Standards Bureau by Amadou G. Jallow, the significance of traceability in measurement by Amadou Tijan M.A. Jallow and National Metrology Laboratory Services by Abdoulie F. Njie.

They thanked the TGSB for the timely workshop, reiterating the importance of what they have been taught in their work.