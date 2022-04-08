South Africa: Government Encourages Safe and Compliant Return to Play

press release

Government encourages a safe and compliant return to play

The lifting of the National State of Disaster has allowed for fans to return to stadiums and other designated places of recreation as well as social gatherings. Government reiterates that the lifting of the National State of Disaster does not automatically mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

As fans return to stadiums, a series of precautionary measures and regulations have to be followed to ensure that all spectators are safe. All eligible and unvaccinated and partially vaccinated citizens should be fully vaccinated to help prevent the resurgence of the pandemic.

There are various guidelines for spectators who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated.

For vaccinated spectators the guidelines are as follows:

Buy your ticket and bring your vaccination certificate and proof of ID to the stadium if you are already vaccinated.

If you not yet vaccinated, buy your ticket, vaccination teams will be available at the stadium to assist you with vaccination

If you have vaccinated and could not access your vaccination certificate, you can download it on https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za/ ahead of the game. Social mobilisation teams will be on site to help you on how to download it using your cellphone and the vaccination code received after vaccination.

For unvaccinated spectators the guidelines are as follows:

Spectators are encouraged to come to the stadium early if vaccination is needed , at least three hours before kick-off

Potential vaccinees must be aware of the 15 minutes of observation period post vaccination

Unvaccinated spectators can only be allowed to enter the stadium on condition that they present negative PCR test results not older than 72 hours as per the regulations.

The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, extends to all sporting codes, affecting sportsmen and women, artists, creative sector, and those involved in the secondary aspects of the industry like events coordinators, promoters and sponsors. The lifting of the National State of Disaster will bring reprieve to these said industries and revive the forging of social cohesion through recreational activities.

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic calls for adherence to all guidelines. It is proven that every pandemic of a similar nature was defeated through vaccines as they help to reduce chances of future infections. Spectators are further reminded to follow the non -pharmaceutical interventions of washing hands with soap or an alcohol based sanitiser and wearing masks in indoor public spaces.