South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Leads Presidential Imbizo in Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in Free State, 9 APR

press release

President Ramaphosa to interact with Free State communities in Presidential Imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 09 April 2022, lead government's engagement with communities in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State.

This will be the second post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) Presidential Imbizo where engagement with citizens is themed on the President's SONA call to action, Leave No One Behind.

Cabinet this week approved an intervention by the national executive in the governance of the Mangaung Metro, in terms of Section 139(7) of the Constitution.

Following failure by the Free State provincial executive to implement a financial recovery plan in the Metro, the municipality has now been placed under a national intervention.

The intervention is directed at helping the Metro to improve its finances and to deliver on its mandate, and to return to sound governance and a better life for residents, the business community and other stakeholders.

The Presidential Imbizo will assist to highlight challenges and unblock any blockages to service delivery in line with the District Development Model (DDM).

President Ramaphosa will interact with communities on their experience of daily life in the province, service delivery challenges and initiatives and solutions by communities to improve socio-economic conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Presidential Imbizo is aimed at giving impetus to the President's stated commitment that no-one will be left behind as government works with all sectors of society to move the country forward.

The President will be joined by Premier Sisi Ntombela, a delegation of Ministers, members of the provincial executive council, and the Mayor of Mangaung.

Ahead of the Imbizo on Saturday, the President will visit the Vereeniging Interchange, following the extension of Vereeniging Ave and the construction of a bridge over the railway line.

This infrastructure project was initiated for spatial integration and to alleviate traffic congestion.

The President will proceed to the Motheo TVET Artisans College, which is one of the four public TVET Colleges in the Free State.

It comprises six campuses including a Centre for Entrepreneurship, Rapid Incubator and an artisan academy.