Nigeria: Makinde Declares for Second Term

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday disclosed his decision to run for a second term, stressing his decision on the need to further build on the solid foundation his administration had laid regarding moving the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

Makinde noted that the state, in the last three years, had witnessed unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind, in line with his roadmap to accelerated development 2019-2023.

Stating that the work to engineering a modern Oyo State is on, the governor, said he wanted another term in office bearing in mind that "work is not done until all problems are addressed."

The governor said he had picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde wrote: "I promised in my last newsletter that by the time you receive this one, I would have decided whether to run again for office. Sometime last week, I picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State.

"Yes, I am presenting myself again to serve."

"In the last three years, Oyo State has seen unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind. We have worked hard in all the four pillars upon which our Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023 is built."

We are engineering a modern Oyo State.

"But as every engineer would tell you, our work is not done until all problems are addressed. We believe we have laid a solid foundation for solving the problem of moving the good people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity.

"We would love an opportunity to build on that foundation. So now, the ball is, once again, in your court. If you, the good people of Oyo State desire it, then we will serve you for four more years."