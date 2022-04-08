Egypt: Angola Reaffirms Interest in Cooperation With Egypt

7 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme, reaffirmed the Angolan State's interest in strengthening the partnership with the Egyptian authorities, within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

Angola's position was expressed Wednesday during a meeting with the president of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, Abdel Moneim Al-Trass, according to a note from the diplomatic representation of Angola in that country.

On the occasion, Ambassador Nelson Cosme highlighted the fact that Egypt has a strong and diversified industrial sector.

In his speech, the Angolan diplomat expressed interest in Arab participation in industrial projects in Angola, particularly in the fields of defence, health, telecommunications, electronics and renewable energy.

Abdel Moneim Al-Trass expressed his willingness, as an example, to train Angolan staff in research, through the Authority's Training Academy, in different specialties of the industry.

