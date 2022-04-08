Nigeria: Lasun Yussuf Defects to Labour Party, Obtains Governorship Ticket

Osogbo — The former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yussuf, yesterday decamped to Labour Party (LP).

However, immediately after his defection, he was chosen by party members and affirmed as the candidate of the party in the state.

As a result of the affirmation at the party primary election in Osogbo yesterday, Yusuff is to contest the July 16, 2022, governorship election with his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda.

Yussuf had contested twice on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, but was denied.

The ex-deputy Speaker of the National House of Representatives had recently resigned his membership of the APC.

Yusuff submitted his resignation letter on March 25, 2022, at the APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking after his affirmation, the former deputy Speaker noted that the APC no longer exist in Osun State, saying the party only exists by name.

Yusuff boasted that with his coming to the Labour Party, the party will be a turning point in the annals of the state.

He posited that his coming to the LP would herald industrial development, extensive agricultural development, good health, exploitation of mineral resources and good education.

Yusuff also pointed out that no government anywhere can provide jobs for every citizens, therefore, agricultural practices would be encouraged in full scale for the development of the state economy.

He, however, vowed that he would win the governorship election in July 16 just as he cautioned stakeholders in politics who planned to rig the gubernatorial election to desist from it "because it's criminal in nature."