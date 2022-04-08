Nigeria: Akwa-Cross Indigenes Give Support to Sanwo-Olu's Second Term in Office

The Association of Akwa-Cross Indigenes Nigeria, a group made of both Akwa Ibom and Cross River indigenes in the diasporas, is seriously throwing its weight behind Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos in the 2022 forthcoming elections.

According to them, it has observed that the achievements of the Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State showed that he deserves a second term in office.

Speaking during the association's annual thanksgiving service held at Pillar of Cloud and Fire Church of God International, Ikeja, Lagos, the President General (Worldwide), Etubom (Dr) Samson Unyime Samson explained that the association is endorsing Sanwo-Olu for a second term in the forthcoming election in Lagos State having observed his numerous successes and development in Lagos State.

He, therefore, appealed to Lagos residents to ensure that Sanwo-Olu gets a second term in office adding that the association is prepared to ensure that this comes to reality.

Speaking on the annual thanksgiving service and its significance, he said, "First of all we are grateful to God as we dance to God with hearts full of thanks bringing a gift to God's presence.

"This is an annual event, which brings joy, glory, satisfaction, success and progress. It signifies God presence in our lives."

Timing for the thanksgiving, which is the first quarter of the year, Samson noted, was deliberately chosen, noting, "we do this every first quarter of the year to enable everyone to participate. If we do it at the end of the year or beginning of the year, we may deprive some people the opportunity to participate".

He noted further that this year is an immense year for Akwa-Cross as it is the year that the association intends to hold its annual conference where it will honour indigenes of Akwa Ibom and Cross River State.

"This year we intend to recognise meaningful Nigerians, Akwa Ibomites and Crossiverians and even non-Nigerians. The biannual conference is also where we sit and discuss matters affecting Akwa-Cross, count our blessings and then get on from there."

Founder Pillar of Cloud and Fire Church of God International and host, Apostle David Akpan, while ministering on the theme, 'Having a Thankful and Grateful Attitude', with biblical references drawn from Psalms 50:14(a), 90:2 and 100:4, advised God's people to always give thanks to God and in every situation, as such motivate God, adding that, '"it is very good to thank Him and this should be done with clear and pure heart".

The clergyman commended the leadership of the association for acknowledging God for His goodness and grace, putting Him first in all their affairs and for having the nation, Nigeria at heart.

Highpoint of the service was a presentation of gift to God through the host church and general prayers for the country and leaders for peace, unity and progress.