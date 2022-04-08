Nigeria: Foundation to Provide Grants for Women-Owned Businesses in Ogun

Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has disclosed that over 100 women-owned Adire businesses will benefit from direct cash grants courtesy of the Ajose Foundation, her brainchild.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY by the Press Officer, Office of the Wife of the Governor, Kemi Oyeleye, Abiodun made this known yesterday while speaking during the opening ceremony of the Adire Market Week held at the June 12 Cultural Market, Kuto in Abeokuta, stating that the grant was part of efforts to economically empower women and boost the trading of authentic Adire in the state.

She added that her office in partnership with the Foundation organised the three-day programme, which will end on April 9, 2022, to address the challenges hindering Adire businesses, as well as build a sustainable fashion industry in the state.

The governor's wife stated that the market week would economically empower women as well as open new doors of opportunities for many Adire creators, give more access to Adire market and strengthen the link in the product's value chain.

Beyond the week, she stated that there would be trainings for youths on Adire as well as stakeholders' engagement to provide regulatory framework to protect Adire creators from different sharp practices, including theft of Adire designs and copyright.

She said: "We are also rolling out economic empowerment initiatives to support our women with financial literacy and financial grants. Over the next one year, at least 100 women-owned Adire businesses will benefit from direct cash grants given by Ajose Foundation."

Mrs. Abiodun disclosed that the Foundation in line with its drive towards the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is focused on economic empowerment of women-owned enterprises in the state, provision of support for safer textile practices as well as the facilitation of different work for youths through Adire production.

On his own, while delivering his address, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, stated his administration's commitment to work with the National Assembly and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to address the challenge of stealing Adire designs so as to ensure the product's value chain is well harnessed for more job opportunities as well as security of lives and property.

"On the issue of the copycatting, which my wife talked about, we are deeply committed to working with the National Assembly and the NCS to stop this theft. We must begin to promote the #stoptheadiresteal," the governor said.

The governor called on the federal government to also assist in the development of Adire by adopting the product for national events and as a cultural symbol in foreign missions.

He stated that his administration views Adire as a cultural tool which promotes economic empowerment and diversification of the economy as well as a means of creating job opportunities for the youths, urging the youths to embrace Adire business instead of the 'get-rich quick syndrome'.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, Ajose Foundation, Dr. Mojisola Akinsanya, said the Foundation promotes education, equality and democratic values, lauding the governor for signing an executive order to provide 35 percent representation for women in government and politics.