Namibia: Moses Urges Geingob Intervention

AC Promotions founder Imms Moses has called on president Hage Geingob to engage the corporate sector to consider investing more in sport, particularly boxing.

In an interview with Desert Radio, 95.3, Moses said it's important for the head of state, despite his busy schedule, to engage the business sector to ensure that they understand the purpose of public private partnerships in the development of the country's sport.

He said he has persistently been knocking on the doors of corporate Namibia for assistance, but has received little in the way of feedback.

"My aim is the development of boxing so that it becomes the number one sport in the country. And we had boxers fighting outside the borders of Namibia, in total seven international fights."

"We are doing something right, with our boxers taking Namibia to the world as the international fights are being broadcast on world-renowned broadcasters."

He said AC Promotions deserves assistance and support from either the government or the business sector, because the local boxing bouts being staged feature young and upcoming talent that requires assistance.

Moses said staging a local boxing bout costs about N$150 000, but one hardly gets positive responses when asking seeking sponsorships.

"It's like we don't live in Namibia," said the disappointed boxing promoter.

He said that his plea for sponsorship is to support Namibian youngsters with talent, in a way stopping young boxers from indulging in social ills, such as drugs and alcohol abuse.

He referenced Namibian sprint sensations Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, who were relatively unknown before becoming global stars, when suddenly there was huge interest from the corporate sector.

"Nobody knew them, but if the business sector can get involved in the promotion of the grassroots development programmes and not wait for athletes to become superstars, but rather be part and parcel of the various development programmes..."

Moses added that it takes about 10 to 15 years for a boxer to become a world champion, and thus urged the corporate sector not to wait another 10 years but rather be involved at grassroots level.

Moses' stable is hosting a box and dine event, 'Rising Stars, Night Fight' at the NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek tomorrow.

Moses called on the other local boxing promoters to start attending each others boxing events in the promotion of the sport.

Meanwhile, boxing sensation Harry Simon Junior will no longer form part tomorrow's fight night and will fight in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 29 April against Chikodi Makawa.

He said the international non-title fight for Simon Jr is important for the boxer to build on his professional fights.