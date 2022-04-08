Namibia: Rehoboth Take On Mighty Wanderers

REHOBOTH Rugby Club face a tough task when they travel to Windhoek tomorrow to take on Wanderers on their Pioniers Park home turf.

In other Premier League matches, Western Suburbs host United, Reho Falcon host Grootfontein, and Kudus host Unam in Walvis Bay.

Wanderers took the early lead in the title race when they thrashed Reho Falcon 61-3 last weekend and will once again start as favourites against Falcon's neighbours, Rehoboth.

Rehoboth got off to a losing start last weekend when they went down 32-15 to Kudus in Walvis Bay, but their coach Johann Wohler said he was not too worried about the result.

"I thought we played well against Kudus, we were not as bad as the score suggests, but things just didn't go our way. We started off well and led 8-6 at halftime, but then the wheels came off in the second half. We left Rehoboth at 05h00 on Saturday morning to travel to Walvis Bay so the players had to sit a long time in the bus and maybe that affected them. But we also conceded too many penalties, our discipline dropped, we made poor decisions and Kudus gained momentum in the second half," he said.

"I feel we can take on Wanderers and we are physically and mentally ready for the challenge. Our preparations have gone well, and I've made a few changes to the team, because Wanderers have a very heavy pack of forwards, so I have beefed up our pack," he added.

Wohler will have to do without the services of lock Conwill Draghoender and flanker Ray-ees Feris who are representing the national u20 team at the Barthes Cup in Kenya, but he has brought in a few new players from their second team who have impressed him.

I brought in Miguel Busch at scrumhalf who had a good match for our second team, kicking the winning drop goal, while Ive also called up the flankers Gashwill Majiedt and Keynnen Basson. They have a lot of potential, they have proven themselves and deserve a chance in the first team," he said.

Wanderers' meanwhile, will be confident of continuing their winning streak after an emphatic victory last weekend when they ran in nine tries.

They have a powerful pack of forwards, captained by former Welwitschias eighthman Christo van der Merwe, and a swift backline which includes several match winners like wingers Nandivatu Karuuombe and Warren Ludwig, centre Bernie Hugo and scrumhalf Jacques Theron.

Their young fly half Andre van den Berg is also an exciting prospect who is back to his best after recovering from an ankle injury which kept him out for the whole of last season. He is an attacking flyhalf and has already been drafted into the national training squad, while he is also an accurate goal kicker, having converted eight of Wanderers' nine tries against Falcons last week.

An interesting encounter is in store at Suburbs Park where Suburbs and United will be aiming to get back to winning ways after they both lost their opening matches last weekend.

Suburbs gave a spirited performance before going down 37-25 to Unam, while United lost 38-7 away to Grootfontein.

United coach Robbie Dickson however said things did not go their way.

"I couldn't go with the team due to a work function, but from what I heard we were quite unlucky. We suffered four injuries in the first half with our flyhalf Henrico van Zyl injuring his foot, our captain and centre Handre Bezuidenhout getting concussed and both our props going off with niggling injuries, while our hooker Gerhard Thirion was also not available," he said.

"But we were our biggest enemies, we had about 12 scoring opportunities when we were inside their 22m line, but we could not capitalise, with too many handling errors, while all the substitutions also disrupted our defensive patterns," he added.

Dickson said these players should all be back in the squad, while former Welwitschia flyhalf Chris Arries will also make his debut for United after having joined them recently. He said he was looking forward to the match.

"The last time we played Suburbs we got a good hiding losing 82-7 at Suburbs Park, so they are always tough especially on their home turf, but we are looking forward to the challenge and it should be an interesting game."

In other matches, Unam can expect a tough encounter when they travel to the coast to take on Kudus, who beat United 38-7 at home last weekend; while Grootfontein travel to Rehoboth to take on Reho Falcon.