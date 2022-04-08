Zimbabwe: Justice Mabhikwa Inquiry Ends

8 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

A tribunal set up to investigate the suitability to hold office by suspended High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa has completed its work and has today submitted a report with its recommendations to President Mnangagwa.

The tribunal chaired by retired judge, Justice November Mtshiya handed its report to President Mnangagwa at State House.

Justice Mabhikwa, who is based at the Bulawayo High Court had been accused of being involved in an intimate affair with staff at the High Court.

In a brief interview soon after holding a meeting with President Mnangagwa, Justice Mtshiya said his tribunal got cooperation from all parties involved in the inquiry.

In setting up the tribunal, President Mnangagwa said in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette, the panel should investigate whether Justice Mabhikwa's conduct "can be deemed to have been tantamount to gross misconduct."

He also proclaimed that the tribunal should "investigate whether or not the judge (a) committed acts of sexual harassment (b) possessed pornographic material and to investigate any other matter which the tribunal may deem appropriate and relevant to the question of removal from office of a judge in terms of the law".

