Namibia: Man in Court Over Panga Assaults

THE police in the Omusati region has arrested a 32-year-old Angolan citizen for allegedly assaulting two brothers with a panga on Sunday night, killing one.

Omusati head of criminal investigations deputy commissioner Moses Simaho says Kotokeni Andjamba ambushed and attacked brothers Dismas Alweendo (30) and Thomas Sheepya (26) with a panga while on their way home from local cuca shops.

The incident took place at around 23h00 at Omaela at Okafitu Keonde village.

Alweendo succumbed to his injuries at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Simaho says the incident was preceded by an argument between Andjamba and the two brothers at a shebeen.

"The bar lady closed the bar immediately and managed to chase the three men out of the bar. It is alleged that the suspect attacked the two brothers on the way home, with a bush knife, stabbed Sheepya three times first and stabbed Alweendo twice in his left shoulder, which fatally wounded him, and assaulted him with an unknown object to the forehead," Simaho says.

Sheepya was discharged from hospital on Monday and is said to be in a stable condition.

Andjamba appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder.

He was denied bail.