Namibia: E-Money Usage Continues to Rise

ELECTRONIC wallets and other electronic money methods last year moved N$31,6 billion around in the Namibian economy - growing way faster than other payment methods.

This indicates a shift in consumer behaviour, said the Bank of Namibia (BoN) in its 2021 annual report, released recently.

The central bank said the use of e-money schemes, which are currently closed-loop (only operating within the same banking institution's systems), continued to increase in 2021.

BoN observed an increase in the use of e-money as a payment instrument, which shows a shift in the payment behaviour of users of the domestic payment system.

In 2021, the value and volume of e-money transactions increased to N$31,6 billion and N$61 million, respectively.

A year ago, the value and volume was at N$19,1 billion, and N$29 million respectively. This is a 39% jump in terms of value, and 52% in terms of volume.

"This increase can be attributed to changing consumer behaviour in general and the spread of Covid-19, as lockdown regulations prompted various entities to use e-money schemes as the preferred payment method for the disbursement of value to recipients," reads BoN's annual report.

On cards, 2021 transactions were higher than the transactions reported in 2020.

Fifty-nine million card transactions were processed between merchants and customers of the same banking institution, amounting to N$32 billion, in comparison with the N$30 billion reported in 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The value of EFT intrabank transactions settled in commercial banks increased in 2021 to N$637,3 billion.

The increase can be attributed to the real-time processing of intrabank payments within the same banking institution's accounts.

FRAUD

The total value of fraudulent transactions perpetrated within the NPS has increased over the past five years.

For 2021, the total value of fraudulent transactions increased compared to 2020.

The total value of fraud attributable to card, EFT, and e-money streams for the period under review amounted to N$6,8 million, N$2,9 million and N$3,6 million, respectively.

Payment card fraud increased by 16%, while EFT and e-money payments fraud increased by 49% and 56%, respectively, when compared to 2020.

The increase in payment card fraud was primarily due to Card-Not-Present payment incidents perpetrated via internet banking platforms and/or mobile applications, whilst EFT incidents were perpetrated via phishing.

E-money payments fraud ensued from incidents that were perpetrated via phone scams.

The total fraud perpetrated within the NPS remained within the fraud safety index indicator of 0,05% as per the bank's strategic goal, at 0,0012%.