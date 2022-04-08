Namibia: 4,000 Expected to Visit Canyon in 2022

8 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

NAMIBIA Wildlife Resorts (NWR) says about 4 000 tourists are expected to visit the Fish River Canyon in the //Kharas region this year.

This was announced by NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala on Thursday.

Ashipala said NWR would embark on route marking and inspection at the river.

This would be done by NWR and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism from 12 to 17 April, Ashipala said.

He said route marking and inspection would help create anticipation of the start to the famous Fish River Canyon hike.

Ashipala said this marks the beginning of the Fish River Canyon hiking season that would see throngs of tourists undertaking the four to five-day guided or unguided hike into the canyon, with a total hiking distance of about 86 kilometres.

"Route inspections in the canyon will make navigation easier for tourists and nature lovers, as well as ensure the canyon is fit for hiking," he said.

Ashipala said the inspections would allow NWR to advise tourists on the safest routes and the depth of the pools within the canyon.

"The hiking season runs from 1 May to 15 September every year, and for this year alone, the hiking list is already full," Ashipala said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X