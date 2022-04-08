Namibia: 4,000 Expected to Visit Canyon in 2022

NAMIBIA Wildlife Resorts (NWR) says about 4 000 tourists are expected to visit the Fish River Canyon in the //Kharas region this year.

This was announced by NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala on Thursday.

Ashipala said NWR would embark on route marking and inspection at the river.

This would be done by NWR and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism from 12 to 17 April, Ashipala said.

He said route marking and inspection would help create anticipation of the start to the famous Fish River Canyon hike.

Ashipala said this marks the beginning of the Fish River Canyon hiking season that would see throngs of tourists undertaking the four to five-day guided or unguided hike into the canyon, with a total hiking distance of about 86 kilometres.

"Route inspections in the canyon will make navigation easier for tourists and nature lovers, as well as ensure the canyon is fit for hiking," he said.

Ashipala said the inspections would allow NWR to advise tourists on the safest routes and the depth of the pools within the canyon.

"The hiking season runs from 1 May to 15 September every year, and for this year alone, the hiking list is already full," Ashipala said.