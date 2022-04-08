Namibia: Ondangwa Businessman Arrested Over Rape

8 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 53-YEAR-OLD businessman from Ondangwa was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman at a guest house at Ondangwa.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday and Wednesday this week.

According to the police, the businessman accused the victim of bewitching him, and threatened to expose her to family members.

"The victim then submitted to the coerced sexual intercouse without her consent on two separate occasions at the same guest house," the police say.

The businessman was expected to be charged on Thursday

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X