Namibia: Ondangwa Businessman Arrested Over Rape

A 53-YEAR-OLD businessman from Ondangwa was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman at a guest house at Ondangwa.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday and Wednesday this week.

According to the police, the businessman accused the victim of bewitching him, and threatened to expose her to family members.

"The victim then submitted to the coerced sexual intercouse without her consent on two separate occasions at the same guest house," the police say.

The businessman was expected to be charged on Thursday