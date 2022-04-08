Namibia: Doc Open Tournament in Swakop This Weekend

This weekend, the MTC Dome in Swakopmund will again be a hive of volleyball action when the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) hosts the famous Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament.

"We expect this year's event to be

bigger than the previous one. Sixteen female and 22 male teams will contest for top honours," said the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) president Hillary Imbuwa.

The tournament that Bank Windhoek sponsors is one of the biggest on the NVF's annual calendar, and has been popular over the years. This year's edition has attracted teams from the Zambezi, Kavango East, Oshana, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa regions, while teams from the Khomas region are also in the mix.

The NVF expressed its gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its continuous fantastic support.

"Bank Windhoek is a brand that NVF wants to continue being associated with, as the bond built over the years between the two brands is beyond just volleyball," said Imbuwa.

NVF technical director Joseph Amakali added: "Swakopmund residents and those in the surrounding towns should come and witness exciting volleyball on display".

Today, the draw will take place at the MTC Dome, and will be followed by the technical meeting soon thereafter.

The Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament will conclude on Sunday.