Namibia: 13 Pistols Stolen From Oshakati Shop

THE police in the Oshana region are investigating a case of breaking into business premises and theft after unknown suspects allegedly broke into Emvula Guns Shop at Ongwediva and stole 13 pistols and other ammunition.

The incident took place between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

According to a police report, the suspects also got away with two computers, an unspecified amount of money, and a jacket.

The stolen items have a value of N$400 000, the police say.

"The suspects used unknown objects to cut the roof to gain entry, and they cut the strongroom door, possibly with a cutting torch," the police say.